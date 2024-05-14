Emergency services mobilize as widespread fires threaten communities around Flin Flon and The Pas due to severe weather conditions

WINNIPEG – Wildfire Update – Manitoba is grappling with a severe wildfire crisis, particularly around Flin Flon and The Pas, where a large number of fires are actively burning. The wildfires, fueled by drought conditions and high winds, have demonstrated extreme behavior, prompting emergency responses from multiple agencies including the Manitoba Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and local fire services.

As of this afternoon, the fire designated WE010 near Flin Flon has grown to approximately 31,600 hectares. The blaze is perilously close, about 1.5 kilometers from Cranberry Portage, leading to the evacuation of the community to The Pas.

The affected areas include several cottage subdivisions such as Sourdough Bay, Twin Lakes, and Schist Lake North.

To assist evacuees, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey has established a reception center at the Wescana Inn in The Pas, while another is set up at the Victoria Inn in Flin Flon. Approximately 550 residents have been displaced, with the possibility of more as the situation evolves.

At the reception centre has been established at the Victoria Inn in Flin Flon there is support for evacuees and assistance with accommodations for residents affected by evacuation orders from the following areas: Sourdough Bay Subdivision Twin Lakes Cottage Subdivision Whitefish Lake Cottage Subdivision Schist Lake North Cottage Subdivision Bakers Cottage Subdivision Bakers Narrows Provincial Park

Approximately 550 residents are affected at this time but that number may increase as conditions change. If you are a resident or evacuee currently impacted by the wildfire situation in Manitoba and require further assistance, dial 211 or toll-free 1-855-275-1197, or for text-based help, use the chat at https://mb.211.ca/get-help-now/.

The fires have also caused significant disruptions including power outages and communication breakdowns, affecting everything from rail travel to power supply in the region.

There is a communication outage impacting Flin Flon, Sherridon, Paradise Lodge and Sourdough Bay between Flin Flon and Cranberry Portage. This includes P25, wireless, wireline, data, internet, and internet protocol television (IPTV). Communications remain available in Creighton, SK west of Flin Flon. Technicians are in the area and are working to implement a temporary solution to restore communications.

Notably, campgrounds in Bakers Narrows and Grass River provincial parks are closed, with no backcountry travel allowed in affected areas.

Inter-Provincial Help To Bolster Manitoba Crews

Furthermore, ongoing firefighting efforts are bolstered by air tankers and additional firefighting crews from Saskatchewan and Ontario, highlighting the severity of the wildfires.

Five Ontario crews are headed to Manitoba.

The Manitoba government urges residents to adhere to burn permit regulations and exercise extreme caution with outdoor fires.

For continuous updates on the wildfire situation, follow the Manitoba government’s updates on X and the official wildfire service website at Manitoba Wildfire Service.