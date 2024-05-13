WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg starts the week with partly cloudy skies and a cool 1.2°C. The temperature is set to rise, with a mix of sun and cloud expected to bring a pleasant change as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:

Temperature : 1.2°C

: 1.2°C Condition : Partly cloudy

: Partly cloudy Pressure : 101.5 kPa, rising

: 101.5 kPa, rising Humidity : 90%

: 90% Wind : North-Northeast at 11 km/h

: North-Northeast at 11 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

The forecast promises a sunny day with occasional clouds. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 15°C. The UV index is rated high at 6, indicating a need for sun protection during outdoor activities.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Week

Tuesday, May 14 : The day will start sunny but will see increasing cloudiness with periods of rain starting early afternoon. Wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h. Expect a high of 14°C and a moderate UV index of 5.

: The day will start sunny but will see increasing cloudiness with periods of rain starting early afternoon. Wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h. Expect a high of 14°C and a moderate UV index of 5. Wednesday, May 15 : Showers throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 16°C.

: Showers throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 16°C. Thursday, May 16 : A pleasant mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C.

: A pleasant mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. Friday, May 17: Similar conditions continue with a mix of sun and cloud. High temperatures will remain at 21°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a cool start with a warm jacket but expect to shed layers as temperatures rise. Carrying an umbrella might be prudent starting Tuesday due to expected rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg’s geographical position in the longitudinal center of Canada contributes to its wide range of temperature fluctuations, making it one of the cities with the most variable weather in the country.