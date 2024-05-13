Update – Homicide Investigation: C24-105299

Winnipeg – News – As previously released, on May 12, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street regarding an injured male.

Officers located the male on the ground and provided emergency medical care by applying a chest seal and administering compressions.

The male was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Jack Jacques KABLUITOK, 46, of Rankin Inlet Nunavut, currently residing in Winnipeg.

The Homicide Unit has taken over this investigation and asks anyone with information, including video surveillance, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.