NewsNational News Winnipeg Police Update on May 12 Homicide: Victim Identified By NNL Digital News Update - May 13, 2024 11982 Information contained in our media releases may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. Update – Homicide Investigation: C24-105299 Winnipeg – News – As previously released, on May 12, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street regarding an injured male. Officers located the male on the ground and provided emergency medical care by applying a chest seal and administering compressions. The male was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as Jack Jacques KABLUITOK, 46, of Rankin Inlet Nunavut, currently residing in Winnipeg. The Homicide Unit has taken over this investigation and asks anyone with information, including video surveillance, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.