WINNIPEG – National News – Winnipeg Police report that on the afternoon of May 12, 2024, North District General Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Powers Street following reports of gunshots. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m., prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two women injured within a residential property, one of whom had sustained a gunshot wound. Immediate emergency medical interventions, including the application of a tourniquet and bandages, were administered at the scene.

Current Status of Victims and Ongoing Investigation The victims, aged 42 and 39, were swiftly transported to a local hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition. The preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects approached the residence, engaged briefly with the occupants, and fired multiple shots through the door after it was closed. The suspects then fled the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, continuing to gather evidence and leads to apprehend the individuals responsible for this violent act.

Community Response and How to Help Community members who might have witnessed the incident or have relevant information are urged to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Major Crimes Unit at (204) 986-6219 or anonymously through Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).