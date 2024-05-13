Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing a chilly morning with light snow. The weather is expected to improve as the day progresses, with snow ending near noon and skies clearing.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Big Trout Lake Airport at 5:22 AM CDT:

Temperature : -2.4°C

: -2.4°C Condition : Light snow

: Light snow Pressure : 101.4 kPa

: 101.4 kPa Humidity : 100%

: 100% Wind : North at 18 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h

: North at 18 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h Wind Chill : -8°C

: -8°C Visibility: 5 km

Today’s Forecast

Snow will cease around noon, followed by clearing skies. Strong northerly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h will continue throughout the day. The high will reach 8°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -9°C this morning. The UV index remains moderate at 5.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Next Three Days

Tuesday, May 14 : A sunny day awaits with a high of 10°C. Morning wind chills could feel as low as -11°C, and winds will be up to 15 km/h. UV index again moderate at 5.

: A sunny day awaits with a high of 10°C. Morning wind chills could feel as low as -11°C, and winds will be up to 15 km/h. UV index again moderate at 5. Wednesday, May 15 : Continued sunny with a high of 13°C. Nighttime lows will dip to minus 1°C.

: Continued sunny with a high of 13°C. Nighttime lows will dip to minus 1°C. Thursday, May 16: Another sunny day with a high of 14°C, followed by cloudy conditions at night with a low of plus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly in layers to combat the chilly wind chills, especially in the morning. Waterproof outerwear is recommended for the morning snow, and sunglasses will be beneficial as the day clears.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Light snow in these regions during May can be attributed to their higher latitudes and proximity to cold air masses from the Arctic, demonstrating the diverse climate conditions across Canada.