Overview of Weather and Highway Conditions

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Travellers planning to drive from Winnipeg to Toronto between May 12 and May 14, 2024, can expect a mix of weather conditions affecting their journey across several major highways.

This report includes details for Highway 17, Highway 100 in Manitoba, and Highway 400 from Toronto.

For the latest highway conditions, 511.ca is your friend to keep up to take of possible road closures due to incidents on the highways.

Winnipeg Starting Point: May 12, 2024

Weather Conditions

Winnipeg (Highway 100): Partly cloudy with daytime highs reaching 15°C. Light winds from the northeast. Travel is expected to be smooth with no major weather-related disruptions on Highway 100.

Travel Through Ontario: May 13, 2024

Weather Conditions Along Highway 17

Thunder Bay : Expect cloudy skies with periods of light rain in the morning. Temperatures will hover around 12°C, potentially causing slick road conditions.

: Expect cloudy skies with periods of light rain in the morning. Temperatures will hover around 12°C, potentially causing slick road conditions. Sault Ste. Marie: Morning fog is expected to clear by noon, leading to sunny skies with a high of 14°C. Drivers should exercise caution in the morning due to reduced visibility.

Approaching Toronto: May 14, 2024

Weather Conditions on Highway 400

Barrie to Toronto (Highway 400): Increasing cloudiness with a chance of light showers by late afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, around 17°C, but wet conditions may affect traffic flow and visibility on Highway 400.

Highway Travel Recommendations

General Advice : Ensure your vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and that windshield wipers are in good working condition to handle varied weather conditions.

: Ensure your vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and that windshield wipers are in good working condition to handle varied weather conditions. Visibility : Carry anti-fog spray for windshield and windows to enhance visibility during foggy conditions, especially near Sault Ste. Marie.

: Carry anti-fog spray for windshield and windows to enhance visibility during foggy conditions, especially near Sault Ste. Marie. Emergency Kit: Always have an emergency kit, including blankets, water, and snacks, given the length of the journey and possible weather changes.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The stretch of Highway 17 along Lake Superior is renowned for its sudden foggy conditions, which can dramatically reduce visibility and require drivers to slow down unexpectedly.