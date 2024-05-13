Overview of Current Air Quality Situation

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of early this morning, residents in Thunder Bay continue to face a Special Air Quality Statement issued due to ongoing wildfire smoke from the Canadian Prairies. The conditions, marked by poor air quality and reduced visibility, are expected to see improvement later this morning. However, the presence of smoke poses health risks, particularly to sensitive groups.

At 5:00 am there was not, at least in the Waterfront District the smoke in the air that was palatable on Sunday. However the alert remains in effect.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 5:00 AM EDT:

Temperature : 5.1°C

: 5.1°C Condition : Mainly clear

: Mainly clear Pressure : 100.8 kPa, rising

: 100.8 kPa, rising Humidity : 73%

: 73% Wind : Northwest at 5 km/h

: Northwest at 5 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Expect a sunny morning becoming a mix of sun and clouds. Local smoke will be noticeable early but should clear as the day progresses. High temperatures are expected to reach 16°C, with a UV index considered high at 6.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Next Three Days

Tuesday, May 14 : Sunny skies with a high of 15°C and a UV index of 6. The night will be clear with a low of plus 2°C.

: Sunny skies with a high of 15°C and a UV index of 6. The night will be clear with a low of plus 2°C. Wednesday, May 15: A day of mixed sun and clouds, also reaching a high of 15°C. The evening turns cloudy with a low of plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to varying conditions, layering is advisable. Start with a base of breathable materials and add a light jacket that can be removed as the day warms. A protective mask (N95 or equivalent) is recommended for those who are sensitive to smoke or need to be outdoors early in the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The UV index can reach high levels even on cloudy days. Up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate light clouds, haze, and fog, which is why sun protection is essential regardless of clear skies.