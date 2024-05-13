THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently requesting the public’s assistance to find Celinda Patayash, 54, who was reported missing on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Description and Last Known Details

Celinda is described as Indigenous, 5’0″ tall with a slim build, long dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a distinctive piercing on her left eyebrow. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing all black clothing and carrying a purple, black, and white checkered backpack.

Search Underway

Celinda Patayash’s disappearance has prompted immediate action from local authorities as they seek to determine her whereabouts and ensure her safety.

How to Help: Contact Information Anyone with information that could assist in locating Celinda is encouraged to contact the Thunder Bay Police directly at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting online at www.p3tips.com.