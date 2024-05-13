Overview of Current Weather Conditions

Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout residents are experiencing a chilly and cloudy start to the day. As the day unfolds, the weather is set to improve slightly with lighter winds and moderate temperatures.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Sioux Lookout Airport at 5:12 AM CDT:

Temperature : 0.6°C

: 0.6°C Condition : Mostly cloudy

: Mostly cloudy Pressure : 101.3 kPa, rising

: 101.3 kPa, rising Humidity : 85%

: 85% Wind : North at 13 km/h

: North at 13 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day with winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming lighter this morning. The temperature will peak at 11°C, and the UV index is projected to be moderate at 4.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Next Four Days

Tuesday, May 14 : Sunny with a significant warming trend, reaching a high of 16°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

: Sunny with a significant warming trend, reaching a high of 16°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. Wednesday, May 15 : The day will be cloudy with temperatures maintaining a high of 16°C.

: The day will be cloudy with temperatures maintaining a high of 16°C. Thursday, May 16 : Cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 15°C. The likelihood of showers increases to 40 percent overnight.

: Cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 15°C. The likelihood of showers increases to 40 percent overnight. Friday, May 17: The cloudy weather persists with a 40 percent chance of showers and a warmer high of 18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly start and potential for moderate warmth, layering is essential. Opt for thermal underlayers and a medium-weight jacket that can be adjusted as temperatures rise. A hat and gloves might also be advisable in the early hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North,” which not only refers to its geographic location but also to its typical range of fluctuating spring temperatures, showcasing quite varied weather patterns within a single week.