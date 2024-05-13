Overview of Current Weather Conditions

Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – A chilly and misty start marks the day in Sault Ste. Marie, with visibility limited early this morning. The weather, however, is set to improve significantly as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 6:00 AM EDT:

Temperature : 2.7°C

: 2.7°C Condition : Mist

: Mist Pressure : 100.5 kPa, rising

: 100.5 kPa, rising Humidity : 100%

: 100% Wind : North at 3 km/h

: North at 3 km/h Visibility: 1.2 km

Today’s Forecast

The morning mist and cloudiness will give way to clearer skies with a 30 percent chance of early showers dissipating. Fog patches are also expected to clear. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h by the afternoon. Today’s high is expected to be 14°C with a UV index of 6, indicating high sun exposure.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Next Three Days

Tuesday, May 14 : A sunny day with winds picking up to northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High of 16°C and a UV index of 6.

: A sunny day with winds picking up to northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High of 16°C and a UV index of 6. Wednesday, May 15 : Continued sunny with a high of 17°C. Increasing cloudiness at night with a low of plus 5°C.

: Continued sunny with a high of 17°C. Increasing cloudiness at night with a low of plus 5°C. Thursday, May 16: The day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a steady high of 17°C. Nighttime brings continued cloudiness and a chance of showers with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in warm layers this morning to combat the cool, misty conditions, and consider lighter layers for the afternoon as it clears and warms up. A wind-resistant jacket would be practical for the gusty conditions expected later today.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Mist can occur when the night’s cooling lowers temperatures to the dew point, saturating the air near the ground. As the sun rises and warms the air, mist typically dissipates, clearing the way for clearer skies.