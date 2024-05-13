Current Fire Activity in the Northwest Region

Thunder Bay – News – As of the latest report on May 13, 2024, the Northwest Fire Region is monitoring multiple wildland fires. Notably, a new fire designated as Thunder Bay 1 (THU 001) has been detected near Trewartha Creek, approximately 21 kilometers northwest of Upsala, along Hwy 17. This small fire, spanning just 0.1 hectares, is currently not under control.

Additionally, there are two active fires in the region: Thunder Bay 1 remains uncontrolled, while another fire has been successfully brought under control. Recent fire reports also include:

Kenora 6 (KEN 006), near Paddy Lake, has been extinguished.

Kenora 7 (KEN 007), near Clearwater Bay, was controlled after air attacks.

Kenora 8 (KEN 008), southwest of Kenora, also received air support and has been declared out.

Fire Hazard and Safety Regulations

The wildland fire danger rating varies across the Northwest Region. While the southern portions predominantly face moderate hazards, there are high-risk areas near Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, and Thunder Bay. The northern parts of the region generally experience low to moderate fire hazards.

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are currently in effect, urging residents to practice caution with outdoor burning. Preferred alternatives to burning include composting or utilizing local landfill services for disposing of yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, it must adhere to specific timings and safety measures, including having sufficient tools and water to manage the fire effectively.

How to Report Wildland Fires

Residents are encouraged to report any wildland fires promptly. For fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, the contact number is 310-FIRE. Fires south of these rivers should be reported directly through 9-1-1.

The next scheduled update for the Northwest Region will be on Thursday, May 16.