Current Fire Status in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of May 13, 2024, the Northeast Fire Region of Ontario reports no active wildland fires. The latest incident, Sudbury 3 (SUD003), was a minor blaze spanning 0.2 hectares between Whitson Lake and Garson Lake, approximately one kilometer southeast of the intersection at Main Street and Kalmo Road. This fire was successfully extinguished on May 12.

The fire hazard remains variable across the region, with levels ranging from low to moderate. Notably, areas around Chapleau, between Timmins, Gogama, and Matachewan, and southwest of Temiskaming Shores are experiencing pockets of high fire hazard.

The Ontario Wildfire situation is a far cry from Alberta and British Columbia, where fires rage and evacuations are underway.

Safety Reminders and Outdoor Burning Regulations

With the onset of Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations, Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urge the public to exercise caution during any outdoor burning activities. Alternative methods for disposing of yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or using local landfill services, are encouraged. If burning is necessary, it should occur no sooner than two hours before sunset and be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise, with adequate tools and water on hand to manage the fire safely.

Residents are reminded to familiarize themselves with the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure compliance and safety.

Reporting Wildland Fires in Ontario

The protocol for reporting wildland fires varies by location within the province. For fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers, residents should contact 310-FIRE. Fires located south of these rivers should be reported immediately via 9-1-1.

Updates on the fire situation in the Northeast Region will continue on a bi-weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Thursday, May 16.