KENORA – NEWS – The OPP are continuing their crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

On May 10, 2024, at around 5:00 p.m., police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Eleventh Avenue North in Kenora. The raid led to the discovery and seizure of significant quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Also confiscated were Canadian currency and various items indicative of drug trafficking activities.

This search warrant culminated in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of illicit drugs worth approximately $700,000.

Coordinated Effort Leads to Arrest

The operation was a result of a meticulous investigation by the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), in collaboration with local and regional units including the Kenora and Dryden Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), and the Treaty Three Police Service. The collaborative effort underscores the commitment of multiple agencies working together to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Charges and Legal Proceedings Gursahib Singh, a 22-year-old from Etobicoke, faces multiple charges under the CDSA and Criminal Code, including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (covering cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Singh is currently held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora.

Call to Action: Community Involvement Authorities are urging anyone with information related to illegal drug possession or trafficking to come forward and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), offering a secure way to provide tips without revealing one’s identity.