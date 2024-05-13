KENORA – Weather – Residents of Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area wake up to partly cloudy skies with a brisk temperature of 1.9°C. The day promises a pleasant mix of sun and cloud, warming significantly as it progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:

Temperature : 1.9°C

: 1.9°C Condition : Partly cloudy

: Partly cloudy Pressure : 101.3 kPa, rising

: 101.3 kPa, rising Humidity : 79%

: 79% Wind : North-Northeast at 12 km/h

: North-Northeast at 12 km/h Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

The day will see a balance of sun and cloud with temperatures climbing to a high of 15°C. The UV index is high at 6, calling for sun protection when outdoors.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for the Coming Week

Tuesday, May 14 : The day starts sunny and will see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Expect a warmer high of 17°C and a moderate UV index of 5.

: The day starts sunny and will see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Expect a warmer high of 17°C and a moderate UV index of 5. Wednesday, May 15 : The sky remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a steady high of 15°C.

: The sky remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a steady high of 15°C. Thursday, May 16 : A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers, reaching a high again of 17°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers, reaching a high again of 17°C. Friday, May 17: Clouds continue with a 30 percent chance of showers, but temperatures will rise to a high of 19°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in warm layers in the morning to combat the chill, and consider lighter, breathable fabrics for the afternoon as temperatures increase. With a high UV index, sunglasses and sunscreen are advisable.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Lake of the Woods area is known for its microclimates, which can cause varied weather patterns over short distances—ideal for those who enjoy a quick change in weather scenery!