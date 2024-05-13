THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A fiery crisis is unfolding across western Canada as raging wildfires force the evacuation of thousands and unleash a choking haze that has spread across the continent.

The smoke was present in Thunder Bay and across Western Ontario into Minnesota on Sunday. On Social Media posters were asking where the fire was as they were expressing concerns that there were houses on fire, or grassfires nearby.

Evacuations Underway

In northeastern British Columbia, the Parker Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson has exploded to over 4,000 acres, triggering the evacuation of 3,200 residents from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation. Residents are urged to evacuate calmly and seek shelter as emergency resources are stretched thin.

Meanwhile, in Alberta, the MWF-017 wildfire continues to burn out of control near Fort McMurray, prompting evacuation alerts for surrounding communities. This massive blaze has already scorched 16,000 acres and shows no signs of slowing down.

The devastating impact of these fires extends far beyond the flames. A vast blanket of smoke has engulfed parts of Canada, reaching as far east as Ontario, and has even crossed the border into the United States, triggering air quality alerts in Minnesota. Residents are experiencing “very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” with health officials warning of potential respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

In response to this crisis, firefighters are battling the blazes tirelessly, with some relief expected from light rain showers forecast for Sunday and Monday. However, until the fires are contained, the threat to lives and property remains high.

Additional details:

Over 90% of Fort Nelson First Nation residents have evacuated, with some choosing to stay behind despite the danger. Alberta: Fire crews are working to establish a fire guard and utilizing night vision helicopters to drop water on the blaze.

Health officials are urging residents to stay indoors, wear masks if venturing outside, and seek medical attention if experiencing respiratory distress. Air Quality: Smoke from the wildfires is expected to linger in affected areas for several days, posing a continued health risk.

The situation remains fluid, and residents are urged to stay informed and follow the guidance of local authorities. As the fires continue to rage, the thoughts and prayers of Canadians are with those affected by this devastating disaster.