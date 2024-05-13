THUNDER BAY – TECH – Apple has officially launched iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, along with updates for other Apple devices, following the release of Release Candidate versions to developers last week.

For the mac OS Sonoma 14.5 is out with some needed bug fixes. This free update is 2.48 Gigabytes and available now.

New Downloads Available:

iOS 17.5

iPadOS 17.5

tvOS 17.5

HomePod Software 17.5

watchOS 10.5

macOS Sonoma 14.5

macOS Monterey 12.7.5

macOS Ventura 13.6.7

iOS 16.7.8

iOS 17.5 Features:

This latest update brings a host of new features and improvements to iPhones, including:

New Quartiles word game for Apple News+ subscribers.

for Apple News+ subscribers. New Pride Radiance wallpaper option.

option. Fix for Jerusalem flag display issue.

display issue. Repair Mode added to Find My.

Podcast widget now matches artwork color.

Offline mode for Apple News+ Today feed and News+ tab.

Today feed and News+ tab. Scoreboard feature in News+ Puzzles provides player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword, and Quartiles.

Enhanced Cross-Platform Tracking Detection:

iOS 17.5 introduces enhanced cross-platform tracking detection, notifying users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they don’t own is moving with them, regardless of the tracker’s paired operating system (Android or iOS).

How to Update Your Devices:

To update your iPhone to iOS 17.5, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

To update your Macbook or other Mac computer, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for further tech updates and in-depth coverage of the latest Apple releases.