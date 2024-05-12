Winnipeg – Weather – Early morning is smoky in Winnipeg. An air quality alert is currently in effect for Winnipeg as of early Sunday morning due to southward-moving wildfire smoke affecting Manitoba.

Residents are advised to take precautions against poor air quality and reduced visibility which are expected to improve throughout the morning.

Current Weather and Air Quality Conditions:

Temperature: 7.9°C

7.9°C Condition: Smoke

Smoke Humidity: 70%

70% Wind: Northwest at 19 km/h, shifting to north with gusts up to 50 km/h

Northwest at 19 km/h, shifting to north with gusts up to 50 km/h Visibility: 4 km, expected to improve with smoke dispersing this morning

4 km, expected to improve with smoke dispersing this morning Pressure: 100.5 kPa, tendency rising

Health and Safety Recommendations:

Vulnerable Groups: Those with respiratory conditions, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant individuals, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk.

Those with respiratory conditions, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant individuals, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk. Reduce Exposure: Limit outdoor activities, especially during periods of poor air quality. Use N95 or equivalent respirators if outside.

Limit outdoor activities, especially during periods of poor air quality. Use N95 or equivalent respirators if outside. Indoor Air Quality: Utilize HEPA filters and set HVAC systems to recirculate with high-MERV-rated filters. Keep windows and doors closed to maintain clean indoor air.

Utilize HEPA filters and set HVAC systems to recirculate with high-MERV-rated filters. Keep windows and doors closed to maintain clean indoor air. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help alleviate the effects of smoke inhalation.

Drink plenty of water to help alleviate the effects of smoke inhalation. Monitor Health: Regularly check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and be mindful of health symptoms related to smoke exposure. Contact health professionals if severe symptoms arise.

Weekend Weather Outlook:

Sunday, May 12: Morning smoke expected to disperse, leading to sunny conditions. High temperatures will reach 18°C with a UV index of 6. Winds from the north may gust up to 50 km/h.

Morning smoke expected to disperse, leading to sunny conditions. High temperatures will reach 18°C with a UV index of 6. Winds from the north may gust up to 50 km/h. Sunday Night: Clear skies with north winds slowing to lighter speeds late in the evening. Low temperature around 3°C.

Clear skies with north winds slowing to lighter speeds late in the evening. Low temperature around 3°C. Monday, May 13: The day will be mainly sunny with a high of 17°C and a continued high UV index of 6.

The day will be mainly sunny with a high of 17°C and a continued high UV index of 6. Monday Night: Clear conditions persisting, with an overnight low of 6°C.

Clear conditions persisting, with an overnight low of 6°C. Tuesday, May 14: A mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with a high near 18°C. Cloudy periods in the evening with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Summary:

Residents of Winnipeg should exercise caution due to the temporary poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The weather is expected to clear up later in the day, providing relief from the smoke. It’s crucial to stay informed through local weather updates and health advisories, particularly monitoring air quality through resources like airhealth.ca.