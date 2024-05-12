Toronto residents wake to mostly cloudy skies this Sunday morning, with temperatures sitting at a cool 10.5°C as recorded at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The coming days will see a mix of cloud cover, showers, and gradual warming.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

Temperature: 10.5°C

10.5°C Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 93%

93% Wind: North-northwest at 13 km/h

North-northwest at 13 km/h Visibility: 24 km

24 km Pressure: 100.9 kPa, tendency rising

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, May 12:

Day: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 17°C with a moderate UV index of 5.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 17°C with a moderate UV index of 5. Night: Skies will see only a few clouds initially but will become increasingly cloudy overnight. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The overnight low will be around 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday, May 13:

Day: Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will rise to 22°C with a humidex value making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will drop slightly to 4.

Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will rise to 22°C with a humidex value making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will drop slightly to 4. Night: Continued cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Tuesday, May 14:

Day: The cloudy weather will persist with a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a high of 17°C.

The cloudy weather will persist with a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a high of 17°C. Night: The clouds will continue into the night with a stable low around 11°C.

Wednesday, May 15:

Day: The week sees an improvement with sunny skies and a warmer high of 21°C.

The week sees an improvement with sunny skies and a warmer high of 21°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With intermittent showers and varying temperatures, carrying a waterproof jacket and an umbrella is advisable. Layered clothing will be beneficial as temperatures fluctuate, particularly in the evenings when it cools down.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto’s weather is significantly influenced by its proximity to Lake Ontario, which tends to moderate temperatures but can also contribute to sudden weather changes, including fog and unexpected rain showers.