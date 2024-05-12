Toronto Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions with Intermittent Showers Ahead

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
15916
Apple Store in Toronto's Eatons Centre
Apple Store in Toronto's Eatons Centre guests waiting for tech support

Toronto residents wake to mostly cloudy skies this Sunday morning, with temperatures sitting at a cool 10.5°C as recorded at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The coming days will see a mix of cloud cover, showers, and gradual warming.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:
  • Temperature: 10.5°C
  • Condition: Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 93%
  • Wind: North-northwest at 13 km/h
  • Visibility: 24 km
  • Pressure: 100.9 kPa, tendency rising
Expected Conditions:

Sunday, May 12:

  • Day: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 17°C with a moderate UV index of 5.
  • Night: Skies will see only a few clouds initially but will become increasingly cloudy overnight. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The overnight low will be around 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday, May 13:

  • Day: Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will rise to 22°C with a humidex value making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will drop slightly to 4.
  • Night: Continued cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Tuesday, May 14:

  • Day: The cloudy weather will persist with a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a high of 17°C.
  • Night: The clouds will continue into the night with a stable low around 11°C.

Wednesday, May 15:

  • Day: The week sees an improvement with sunny skies and a warmer high of 21°C.
  • Night: Clear skies with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With intermittent showers and varying temperatures, carrying a waterproof jacket and an umbrella is advisable. Layered clothing will be beneficial as temperatures fluctuate, particularly in the evenings when it cools down.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto’s weather is significantly influenced by its proximity to Lake Ontario, which tends to moderate temperatures but can also contribute to sudden weather changes, including fog and unexpected rain showers.

Previous articleWinnipeg Weather and Air Quality Report: Wildfire Smoke Advisory in Effect
Next articleThunder Bay Weather Report: Mild Morning with Mostly Cloudy Skies
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR