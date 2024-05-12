By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – As a raucous crowd inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, watched on, the race for the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Championship intensified Saturday night. Teenage phenom John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) tied for the Round 3 win at the World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Eliminations, reclaiming the No. 2 rank in the race for the season’s World Championship.

While Crimber finished atop the round standings, the field is still chasing 19-year-old sensation Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas), who delivered the third-best score of Round 3, advancing to the final day of Eliminations atop the event leaderboard as the only rider to be a perfect 3-for-3.

During the PBR World Finals – Eliminations, each of the 45 competing bull riders will attempt one bull nightly. Following the four rounds of action, the Top 15 in the Unleash The Beast standings and Top 5 in the Eliminations aggregate not already advancing will punch their ticket directly to the 2024 PBR World Finals – Championship on May 18-19 in nearby Arlington at AT&T Stadium, which will crown the 2024 World Champion and World Finals event winner.

Crimber began Round 3 having yet to convert inside Cowton Coliseum, the hallowed home of PBR’s first-ever event in 1993. However, the generational talent kickstarted his momentum heading toward Championship weekend as he took on a familiar opponent in Brown Bomber (Culp Bucking Bulls). The duo had met once prior, with Crimber lasting the requisite 8 for 88 points this past April in Everett, Washington.

Bursting from the chutes, Crimber moved as frenetically as the bull to deliver a near picture-perfect ride as the qualified ride buzzer sounded and the crowd erupted in electric cheer. The score, marked 89.25 points, proved enough to tie for the Round 3 victory, giving Crimber a crucial 68 Unleash The Beast points and a check for $27,500.

While 18-year-old Crimber had slipped to No. 3 in the gold buckle battle on Thursday night, his golden finish allowed him to reclaim the No. 2 rank as he attempts to become the youngest World Champion in PBR history. He now trails No. 1 Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) by 582.5 points.

Dias, who was bucked off Saturday, is questionable for Round 4 after he was stepped on in the back by Norse God (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) after hitting the ground hard at the 5.78-second mark. He was transported for further evaluation. Despite the buckoff, Dias, who is now 2-for-3 at Eliminations, remains second in the event aggregate as one of just three riders to have covered multiple bulls thus far in the opening stage of the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

Crimber was the only rider inside the Top 5 in the race for the 2024 PBR World Championship to convert in Round 3.

Aparecido slipped to No. 3 after bucking off Umm (D4 Cattle Co./Double F Ranch) in 5.48 seconds. He is now 596.33 points behind No. 1 Dias.

No. 4 Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) remains shut out in Eliminations after he was tossed in Round 3 by Jersey Tuff (McClellan/Lidgard/Hart) in 4.13 seconds. He trails the top spot by 661.33 points.

No. 5 Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) is now 695.33 points removed from the No. 1 position after he was disqualified in Round 3, failing to nod atop Wild Card (Blake Sharp/UB Bucking Company) after being put on the clock.

Loud furthered his stronghold on the event lead in Eliminations as he became the only rider to improve to a perfect 3-for-3. In Round 3, Loud topped Renegade (Hale/Vella/Ogden/Hart) for 88.5 points to garner 44 Unleash The Beast points.

Not only does he now lead second-place Dias by a full bull, but he gained further ground in the World Championship standings, climbing from No. 10 to No. 9.

Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) put up his first score of the 2024 PBR World Finals with 89.25-points on Hoka Hey (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) to tie for the Round 3 Eliminations win alongside Crimber. The score is the fourth for Swearingen in as many times atop the powerful animal athlete.

Swearingen’s score propelled him to tie for fifth in the event standings, while also netting him 68 Unleash The Beast points. He climbed from No. 20 to No. 15 in the standings.

The 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Eliminations concludes with Round 3 on Sunday, May 12 at 1:45 p.m. CDT. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at PBR.com/WorldFinals, CowtownColiseum.com and AXS.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Unleash The Beast

2024 PBR World Finals – Eliminations

Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Kaiden Loud, 86.75-91.75-88.5-0-267.00-179 Points. Cassio Dias, 86.75-88-0-0-174.75-90 Points. Thiago Salgado, 0-83.5-87.5-0-171.00-70 Points. John Crimber, 0-0-89.25-0-89.25-68 Points.

(tie). Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-89.25-0-89.25-68 Points.

Cort McFadden, 0-88.5-0-0-88.50-48 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 87.75-0-0-0-87.75-88 Points. Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-87.5-0-87.50-38 Points. Qynn Andersen, 0-86.75-0-0-86.75-40 Points. Dener Barbosa, 0-86.25-0-0-86.25-36 Points. Dawson Branton, 84.25-0-0-0-84.25-40 Points. Leonardo Castro, 84-0-0-0-84.00-36 Points.

(tie). Lucas Divino, 0-0-84-0-84.00-32 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-83.25-0-83.25-28 Points. Alan de Souza, 82.75-0-0-0-82.75-32 Points. Vitor Losnake, 42.5-0-0-0-42.50-20 Points.

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Fielder, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Julio Cesar Marques, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Sage Steele Kimzey, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Felipe Furlan, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0.00

JaCauy Hale, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jean Fernandes Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

2024 PBR Unleash The Beast Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)