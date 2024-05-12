By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – As the first Eliminations stage of the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast concluded, No. 2 rider John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) knocked down a clutch ride while the leader in the standings was sidelined on Sunday afternoon. For the second consecutive day inside Cowtown Coliseum, the teenage phenom tied for the round win, furthering his grasp on the No. 2 rank and inching closer to becoming the youngest World Champion in PBR history.

After going 0-for-2 through the opening rounds of Eliminations, the 18-year-old, generational talent Crimber first righted his momentum on Saturday evening, tying for the Round 3 win as he rode Brown Bomber (Culp Bucking Bulls) for 89.25 points.

Crimber continued to dominate on Sunday, again finishing atop the round leaderboard as he bested Ugly This (Cord McCoy/McCoy Rodeo) for 89.75 points.

The score put Crimber in a three-way tie for the Round 4 win and allowed him to conclude PBR World Finals – Eliminations in second place.

Crimber, who is anticipated to be the top pick in the upcoming 2024 PBR Teams New Rider Draft in late May, earned a critical 253 Unleash The Beast points across the four days of action, in addition to $127,833.33. While he began Eliminations 560.5 points behind No. 1 Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil), he now trails his fellow Brazilian rookie by 487.5 points.

When Crimber returns to the arena for the Championship inside AT&T Stadium on May 18-19, one rider will have the chance to earn a maximum 756 Unleash The Beast points, including those earned for ride scores. As a result, the Top 4 riders in the standings remain in contention for the 2024 PBR World Championship.

Dias, who was out of competition on Sunday due to injury, was still able to finish third at Eliminations, earning 180 Unleash The Beast points by going 2-for-3 in Fort Worth. After he rode Sava (Risen Cattle Co.) for 86.75 points in Round 1 and Ricky Vaughn (WinRock/D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle) for 88 points in Round 2, Dias was sidelined after being stepped on following his 5.78-second buckoff on Norse God (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) in Round 3.

Elsewhere in the Top 4 and still in contention for the 2024 PBR World Championship, No. 3 Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) tied for 12th at Eliminations to earn 88 Unleash The Beast points, while No. 4 Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) was shut out, going 0-for-4.

Aparecido will travel to the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys 686.33 points behind No.1 Dias, while Kasel will begin the Championship 751.33 points back.

Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas) was the only rider to go 3-for-4 to win the first stage of the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

After riding Black Betty (Deatherage/Peoples Cattle Co.) for 86.75 points in Round 1, the 19-year-old talent took over the top spot on the event leaderboard when he delivered the first 90-point ride of the 2024 PBR World Finals – a monster 91.75 points for his 8 seconds of work atop Doze You Down (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls).

Loud then became the only rider to cover three bulls during Eliminations when he topped Renegade (Hale/Vella/Ogden/Hart) for 88.5 points in Round 3. While he was bucked off by Hunting Trip (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) in 3.92 seconds in Round 4, his opening-round scores were enough to cement the event win.

The young Texan’s golden finish earned him a much-needed 379 Unleash The Beast points and $219,833.33. He catapulted from No. 20 to No. 6 in the Unleash The Beast standings, securing one of the first 20 spots at the PBR World Finals – Championship.

Dias, Crimber, Aparecido, Kasel and Loud will be joined by the following 10 riders who will also advance to the Championship via their rank in the Unleash The Beast standings: No. 5 Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil), No. 7 Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Missouri), No. 9 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), No. 10 Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil), No. 11 Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia), No. 12 Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil), No. 13 Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma), No. 14 Leonardo Castro (Cassilandia, Brazil), No. 15 Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York), and No. 16Cort McFadden (Novice, Texas).

Five additional riders also advanced to the Championship via their finish at Eliminations.

Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil), Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas), Sage Steele Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma), Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) and Claudio Montanha Jr. (Ribeirao dos Indios, Brazil) advanced as the top finishers at Eliminations not already moving forward via their rank.

Barbosa led the contingent by going 2-for-4 to finish sixth. After riding Bamboozle (Farris Cattle/Big Schott Rodeo) for 86.25 points in Round 2, he punctuated his efforts inside Cowtown Coliseum with an 84.25-point effort on Highwire (Hale/Berryman/Nuckols/Ogden/Hart) in Round 4.

Alvidrez, Kimzey and Alves all delivered crucial scores on Sunday to prevent a trip to Ride For Redemption.

Alvidrez rode Dark Thoughts (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson) for 89.25 points to tie for eighth, Kimzey conquered Jersey Tuff (McClellan/Lidgard/Hart) for 88 points to finish eleventh, and three-time PBR World Champion Alves, competing at his fifteenth consecutive PBR World Finals, made the 8 on Rafter P Constructions Cold Creek (Rockin’ Rafter P Ranches/Young Cattle Co.) for 87.25 points to conclude Eliminations tied for twelfth.

Montanha struck in Round 3, riding Tchoupitoulas (Hart Cattle Company) for 87.5 points to finish fourteenth overall.

The remaining 25 riders will now turn to Ride For Redemption to keep their World Finals – Championship hopes alive. They will be joined by 15 to-be-announced competitors.

Round 4 of the PBR World Finals – Eliminations also featured the second rank pen, with the bulls in the race for the title of 2024 YETI PBR World Champion Bull each making their second appearance. The top bucking bulls competing at the World Finals will receive three outs, and World Champion contenders will be able to drop their lowest score in Texas.

While No. 1 Man Hater (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) remained atop the standings, No. 2 Red Demon (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell/Delmas/Williams) again delivered an impressive out to gain notable ground in the standings.

Man Hater logged a 42.25-point bull score when he was ridden by Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) for 87.25 points. The out led the powerful animal athlete to leave Cowtown Coliseum with a 46.05-point world average.

Red Demon, however, lit up the scoreboard, tying for top bull score of the night with 45 points for his 1.96 seconds of work against Dawson Branton (Jefferson, Oregon). The trip brought Red Demon’s world average to 45.18 points.

Combining the performances, Red Demon lessened Man Hater’s lead from 1.28 points to 0.87 points. These bovine athletes will next buck during Round 3 of the Championship, marking their final out at the 2024 PBR World Finals on May 19.

Cool Whip (Julian/Staci Addison/D&H Cattle/Crooked W) made history Sunday afternoon, delivering his 42nd consecutive buckoff on the premier series to tie three-time World Champion Bull Bushwacker’s (Julio Moreno Bucking Bulls) record buckoff streak that was snapped by two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina) in August 2013. Cool Whip logged his 42nd buckoff courtesy of his 4.36 seconds of work against Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil).

Should Cool Whip earn another out and deal another buckoff, he would snap the record that has stood for more than a decade and firmly etch his name in the PBR record books.

The 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast resumes competition on May 15-16 with Ride for Redemption in Fort Worth at Cowtown Coliseum. Ride for Redemption will award the final five berths to the Championship on May 18-19 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, which will ultimately crown the 2024 PBR World Champion.

Ride for Redemption will feature the 25 riders not advancing from Eliminations, joined by 10 riders from PBR Teams and five additional invites from a to-be-announced selection process. All 40 riders will attempt one bull each night, and those contenders with the Top 5 scores in the aggregate will earn the final berths to the PBR World Finals – Championship in Arlington.

Ride for Redemption will begin at 7:45 p.m. CDT on both Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16.

Tickets for Ride for Redemption are still available and can be purchased at PBR.com/WorldFinals, CowtownColiseum.com and AXS.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Unleash The Beast

2024 PBR World Finals – Eliminations

Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Kaiden Loud, 86.75-91.75-88.5-0-267.00-379 Points. John Crimber, 0-0-89.25-89.75-179.00-253 Points. Cassio Dias, 86.75-88-0-0-174.75-180 Points. Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-83.25-89.75-173.00-142 Points. Thiago Salgado, 0-83.5-87.5-0-171.00-116 Points. Dener Barbosa, 0-86.25-0-84.25-170.50-96 Points. Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-89.75-89.75-84 Points. Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-89.25-0-89.25-81 Points.

(tie). Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-89.25-89.25-53 Points.

Cort McFadden, 0-88.5-0-0-88.50-54 Points. Sage Steele Kimzey, 0-0-0-88-88.00-40 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 87.75-0-0-0-87.75-88 Points.

(tie). Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-87.75-87.75-32 Points.

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-87.5-0-87.50-38 Points. Brady Fielder, 0-0-0-87.25-87.25-28 Points. Qynn Andersen, 0-86.75-0-0-86.75-40 Points. Dawson Branton, 84.25-0-0-0-84.25-40 Points. Leonardo Castro, 84-0-0-0-84.00-36 Points.

(tie). Lucas Divino, 0-0-84-0-84.00-32 Points.

Alan de Souza, 82.75-0-0-0-82.75-32 Points. Julio Cesar Marques, 0-0-0-68.25-68.25-12 Points. Vitor Losnake, 42.5-0-0-0-42.50-20 Points.

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Felipe Furlan, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0-0.00

JaCauy Hale, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jean Fernandes Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

2024 PBR Unleash The Beast Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)