(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – A mysterious death in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout has prompted an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region Crime Unit.

The incident, reported to the Sioux Lookout OPP on May 10, 2024, involved an individual who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to ascertain the cause of death. Authorities, while continuing their detailed investigation, have reassured the public that there is no imminent threat to safety.

The investigation is being carried out collaboratively by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Residents and visitors near Queen Street and Sixth Avenue on the evening of May 9, 2024, between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., who might have observed anything unusual, are urged to come forward. The Sioux Lookout OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring anonymity, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via ontariocrimestoppers.ca.