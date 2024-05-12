A special air quality alert is in effect for Red Lake as of early this Sunday morning, due to significant smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies affecting the area. Residents are advised to prepare for a day of poor air quality and reduced visibility, with improvements expected by this evening.

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: Current readings at 4:42 AM EDT indicate temperatures around Red Lake.

Smoke Humidity: High, contributing to the heavy presence of smoke.

Initially southwest, becoming northwest with speeds up to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Visibility: Reduced due to smoke.

Health Advisory:

Vulnerable Groups: Individuals with respiratory conditions, heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant people, and outdoor workers are at increased risk.

Weekend Weather Outlook:

Sunday, May 12: The day starts with increased cloudiness and local smoke. Conditions will clear slightly by the afternoon with a high of 15°C and a moderate UV index of 4.

Clear conditions with a low near zero. Tuesday, May 14: Sunny with increasing cloudiness towards the evening. High of 14°C and low of 4°C at night.

Safety and Preparedness Tips:

Check Air Quality: Regularly consult the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for updates.

Summary:

Residents of Red Lake should take precautions due to the poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by wildfire smoke. Follow updates from Environment Canada and local health authorities to stay informed about the air quality and weather changes.