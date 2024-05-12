THUNDER BAY – Weather – That smell of smoke in the air is from forest fires in Alberta and British Columbia. There is an advisory issued for air quality.

Thunder Bay is grappling with a significant air quality issue due to the smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies.

The city is under an air quality alert as residents face reduced visibility and potential health risks. The situation is expected to improve by the evening, but the community is urged to take precautions throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 PM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather conditions are as follows:

Temperature: 18.8°C

18.8°C Condition: Hazy

Hazy Pressure: 100.2 kPa

100.2 kPa Humidity: 34%

34% Dew Point: 2.7°C

2.7°C Wind: North-northwest at 17 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h

North-northwest at 17 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h Visibility: Reduced to 5 km due to smoke

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Morning: Clear skies initially with local smoke. Winds from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, becoming lighter and shifting north at 20 km/h by morning. Low temperature near 7°C.

Clear skies initially with local smoke. Winds from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, becoming lighter and shifting north at 20 km/h by morning. Low temperature near 7°C. Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Lighter winds becoming north at 20 km/h and then easing. High temperature around 17°C. Moderate UV index at 5.

A mix of sun and cloud. Lighter winds becoming north at 20 km/h and then easing. High temperature around 17°C. Moderate UV index at 5. Night: Partly cloudy with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating air quality and cooler temperatures, it is advisable to wear layered clothing that can be adjusted as needed. A high-quality respirator mask, such as an N95, is recommended when going outdoors to protect against fine particulate matter from the smoke.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is a tool used by Canadian cities to help residents understand the impact of air quality on their health. It provides a number from 1 to 10+ to indicate the level of health risk associated with local air quality.