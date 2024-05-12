KENORA – WEATHER – Those wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia are going to impact weather in the Kenora region. A special air quality alert is currently in effect for Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region due to smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies.

Residents are experiencing reduced air quality and visibility, with current conditions marked by smoke as observed at Kenora Airport.

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 11.5°C

Health and Safety Recommendations:

Stay Informed: Monitor the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for updates on air quality.

Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook:

Sunday, May 12: Mixed sun and cloud with local smoke. High of 16°C and a UV index of 6. Evening low of 2°C with mainly cloudy skies.

Coping with Smoke Exposure:

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to help your body deal with the smoke.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to help your body deal with the smoke.

Mental Health: Pay attention to feelings of stress or anxiety. Contact a mental health professional if needed or visit Wellness Together Canada for resources.

Additional Resources:

For more detailed information on reducing health risks and managing indoor air quality during smoke events, visit airhealth.ca.