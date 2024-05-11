Winnipeg – Weather – This Saturday morning in Winnipeg, residents are experiencing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 9.3°C. The city is preparing for a day of changing weather, including potential showers and thunderstorms, as reported by the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Winnipeg is under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.3°C. The barometric pressure is at 100.9 kPa and falling, indicating incoming weather changes. Humidity is moderate at 60%, with a dew point of 1.9°C. Winds are brisk from the south at 17 km/h, expected to increase and shift throughout the day. Visibility remains clear at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Saturday: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, starting with a 30% chance of showers in the early morning, escalating to a 60% chance by late afternoon. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds will pick up, shifting from south at 30 km/h gusting to 50, to west at similar speeds in the early afternoon. The high temperature will soar to 27°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy conditions will persist into the evening with a 60% chance of showers and a potential thunderstorm. The skies will begin to clear before morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The low will drop to 10°C.

Sunday: A sunny day is forecasted, with north winds continuing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 18°C, and the UV index remains high at 6.

Sunday Night: Expect clear skies with temperatures lowering to around 4°C.

Monday: The outlook continues sunny with a high of 14°C and clear skies extending into the night with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Given the variable weather, including potential gusty winds and thunderstorms, layering will be essential. Start with breathable materials but have a wind-resistant jacket handy. Sunglasses and sunscreen are advisable when outdoors, especially around midday due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia:

Winnipeg’s weather is noted for its variability, with rapid temperature swings and sudden storm conditions—features typical of its continental climate influenced by no nearby large bodies of water to moderate the atmosphere.