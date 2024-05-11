Toronto – Weather – This morning in Toronto, residents are waking up to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures just below 10°C, as reported from Toronto Pearson International Airport. The day is set to remain overcast with occasional showers, providing a damp backdrop for weekend activities.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT, Toronto’s weather features mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.5°C. The air pressure is at 100.8 kPa and is currently falling, suggesting potential changes in weather. Humidity is high at 89%, with a dew point of 7.8°C, contributing to the morning’s fog patches. Winds are light from the southeast at 6 km/h, ensuring calm conditions with good visibility at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Toronto will remain mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating from the early morning. Showers are expected to begin this afternoon, adding a bit of rain to the day. The high will be a cool 13°C with a moderate UV index of 4, requiring some sun protection when outdoors.

Tonight, the showers will taper off in the evening, but the clouds will persist with a 60% chance of showers continuing into the night. The low will be around 10°C, so it will be a mild night.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, May 12, starts with mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of morning showers. However, the day is set to improve with skies clearing by the morning. Temperatures will rise to a more comfortable 18°C, and the UV index will increase to 6, indicating higher sun exposure.

The evening will feature cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, and the temperature will drop to a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With fluctuating weather conditions, carrying an umbrella and wearing waterproof outerwear will be beneficial. Layering is also advisable, as temperatures may feel cooler when it is wet, but the afternoon might warm up slightly.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto’s spring weather often fluctuates, and May can be particularly variable, featuring everything from late frost to early summer-like conditions. The city’s proximity to Lake Ontario also plays a crucial role in shaping its microclimate, often keeping the city cooler than its surrounding areas.