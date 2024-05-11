Thunder Bay – Weather – This Saturday morning, Thunder Bay enjoys mainly sunny conditions with a cool start at 5.0°C, as recorded at Thunder Bay Airport. The weekend is set to feature a mix of clear skies, potential showers, and a few thunderstorms, creating a dynamic weather environment for residents and visitors alike.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay reports a temperature of 5.0°C under mainly sunny skies. Atmospheric pressure is at 100.8 kPa and rising, indicating stabilizing weather conditions. Humidity is very high at 96%, with a dew point close to the air temperature at 4.4°C. Winds are from the southwest at 11 km/h but will shift to the northwest and increase to 20 km/h later in the morning. Visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Saturday: The day will continue mainly sunny with winds shifting northwest, increasing to 20 km/h. The afternoon temperature is expected to reach a pleasant 18°C. The UV index will be high at 6, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended when outdoors.

Saturday Night: The weather will turn cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, increasing to a 70% chance after midnight. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. The low will be around 6°C, so it might feel chillier as the night progresses.

Sunday: The morning starts cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and potential early thunderstorms, then clearing to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. The high will slightly increase to 19°C, with the UV index remaining high at 6.

Sunday Night: The skies will clear completely, dropping to a low of around 3°C, so it will be a crisp end to the day.

Monday: The new week begins with sunny skies and a high of 15°C. The night remains clear with a low of around 1°C, indicating another cold start the following day.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With fluctuating temperatures and the chance of rain, layering is key. A waterproof jacket may be necessary for the evening showers and potential overnight thunderstorms. During sunny periods, especially around midday, sun protection is crucial due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia:

Thunder Bay’s climate is typified by its sharp contrasts, often influenced by Lake Superior’s proximity, which can cause rapid weather changes especially during the spring and fall transitions.