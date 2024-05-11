TB24018377

Missing Person – Brett TUESDAY, 29

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Brett TUESDAY, 29.

TUESDAY was reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service earlier this week, and had been last seen on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TUESDAY is described as an Indigenous male, standing 6’1″ with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a feather on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.