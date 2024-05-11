Kenora – Weather – Ready for a mixed bag weekend of weather. Well, you got it.

Kenora residents are starting the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a crisp temperature of 6.4°C early this Saturday morning, as recorded at Kenora Airport. The weekend’s weather will offer a mix of cloud cover, showers, and sunny spells, making for a varied outdoor experience.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 6.4°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.1 kPa and is dropping, suggesting changes are on the horizon. Humidity is relatively high at 83%, with a dew point of 3.8°C. Winds are currently from the southwest at 9 km/h, but will shift and increase in intensity later in the morning. Visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Saturday: Cloudiness will increase throughout the morning. There’s a 30% chance of showers by the afternoon, which will increase to a 70% chance by the evening, including a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the south, reaching speeds of 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high for the day is expected to reach a pleasant 19°C with a moderate UV index of 5.

Saturday Night: The evening will remain mainly cloudy with ongoing showers and potential thunderstorms. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light late in the evening. The low will drop to 9°C.

Sunday: The day will start sunny, but cloudiness will increase around noon. Winds will become northwest, picking up speed to 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 17°C, again with a moderate UV index of 5.

Sunday Night: The skies will clear completely, leading to a significant drop in temperature to a low of -1°C, marking a chilly end to the weekend.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With variable weather expected, layering will be key for comfort. A waterproof jacket and umbrella are advisable for the afternoon showers and potential evening thunderstorms. As temperatures may vary significantly, especially on Sunday night, ensure to have warmer options available for the nighttime drop.

Weather Trivia:

Kenora’s climate is influenced by its position near Lake of the Woods, which can moderate temperatures but also contributes to sudden weather shifts, particularly as fronts move over the large body of water.