Thunder Bay, ON (May 10, 2024) – Did you witness a late-night ATM theft? Thunder Bay Police are asking for your help to catch the culprits behind a brazen heist on Alloy Drive.

The Crime Scene

On the morning of Sunday, May 5th, police responded to a call in the 1100 block of Alloy Drive. They arrived to find an ATM damaged and emptied of its cash. The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit is now on the case.

Your Dash Cam Could Be Key

Police are seeking dash camera footage from anyone driving in the area between 10:00 PM on Saturday, May 4th, and 2:00 AM on Sunday, May 5th. Video from vehicles on Balmoral Street turning onto the Harbour Expressway or travelling westbound on the Expressway towards Balmoral may be especially helpful.

Help Solve the Case

If you have dash cam footage or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, please come forward. Your tip could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

Contact:

Thunder Bay Police Service: (807) 684-1200 (Incident Number TB24018026)

Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com

Remember: Even the smallest detail could make a difference in the investigation.