SUDBURY, ON (May 10, 2024) – Eight district champions have emerged from the Ontario Mine Rescue Competitions, held May 8-10, and are now set to compete for the provincial title. Teams from mines across the province – including a local team from Impala Lac Des Isles Mine in Thunder Bay – showcased their skills in first aid, firefighting, and communication under challenging conditions.

The competition included a unique firefighting scenario that tested teams’ ability to navigate low visibility situations, simulating heavy smoke conditions often present in underground fires.

“These competitions are crucial for preparing mine rescue teams to respond effectively in real-life emergencies,” said Shawn Rideout, Chief Mine Rescue Officer at Workplace Safety North. “Communication and teamwork are essential skills, especially in high-stress situations.”

The district winners advancing to the provincial championship are:

Algoma: Alamos Island Gold Mine

Alamos Island Gold Mine Sudbury: Vale West Mine

Vale West Mine Onaping: Glencore SINO Fraser and Nickel Rim South Mines

Glencore SINO Fraser and Nickel Rim South Mines Thunder Bay: Impala Lac Des Isles Mine

Impala Lac Des Isles Mine Red Lake: Evolution Mining Red Lake Operations

Evolution Mining Red Lake Operations Timmins: Lakeshore Gold West Bell Creek Mines

Lakeshore Gold West Bell Creek Mines Kirkland Lake: Agnico Eagle Macassa Mine

Agnico Eagle Macassa Mine Southern: CGC Hagersville Mine

The Ontario Mine Rescue Provincial Championship will be held at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay from June 4-7.