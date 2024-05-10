DRYDEN, ON (May 10, 2024) – A Toronto resident faces a criminal charge after a joint drug investigation by the Dryden and Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Units (CSCU).

Officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on May 8, 2024, at a Dryden residence. The search led to two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of Canadian currency.

Dajshon STEWART, 30, of Toronto, is charged with Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. STEWART was released on bail on May 9, 2024, and will appear in a Dryden court on June 17, 2024.

Reporting Suspicious Activity The OPP encourages anyone with information about drug trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.