THUNDER BAY, ON – A late-night check by the Ontario Provincial Police’s R.I.D.E program has resulted in impaired driving charges against a local resident.

In the early hours of May 9, 2024, Thunder Bay OPP officers stationed along Highway 11/17 stopped a vehicle as part of the ongoing Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) initiative.

The driver underwent a roadside alcohol screening test, which led to further investigation.

The investigation confirmed the driver, identified as 29-year-old Cassidy Corness from Thunder Bay, was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Corness faces charges including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration exceeding 80 mg

After processing, Corness was released and is slated to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on June 19, 2024.

The OPP continues to emphasize the seriousness of impaired driving and the role of community vigilance in enforcing the law. Residents are urged to report suspected impaired drivers by dialing 9-1-1. The Mandatory Alcohol Screening law empowers police to conduct breathalyzer tests on any driver stopped legally, without needing suspicion of impairment.