SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON (May 10, 2024) – Three individuals face drug trafficking charges after arrests by the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

These arrests are part of an ongoing OPP investigation.

On May 9, 2024, officers executed a traffic stop on the Ed Ariano Bypass.

They arrested two occupants of the vehicle, seizing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription medication, drug trafficking items, cash, and unmarked cigarettes.

Later that day, officers located and arrested an individual for violating previous drug-related release conditions.

The arrest yielded suspected fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Those Charged:

Charles HATTIE (39, Thunder Bay): Possession of Scheduled Substances for Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Kathleen PARR (47, Thunder Bay): Possession of Scheduled Substances for Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Clinton BERRY (27, Sioux Lookout): Possession of Scheduled Substances for Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, Failure to Comply with Undertaking, Failure to Attend Fingerprinting

The accused are in custody, scheduled for a Kenora court appearance on May 10, 2024.

Help Stop Drug Trafficking The OPP urges anyone with information about illicit drug activities in Sioux Lookout to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) for potential cash rewards. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.p3tips.com/273.