WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Good morning, Winnipeg! As you start your day under clear skies, here’s a detailed look at the current conditions and what you can expect weather-wise in the coming days. Whether planning your commute or weekend activities, we’ve got you covered with the latest updates.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions:
- Temperature: Currently, it’s a crisp 4.6°C with the day’s high expected to soar to 24°C.
- Wind: Gentle breezes from the northeast at 8 km/h, ensuring a refreshing morning.
- Pressure: The barometric pressure stands at 101.8 kPa and is rising, indicating stable and clear conditions ahead.
- Humidity: Humidity is relatively high at 80%, typical of early mornings.
- Visibility: Excellent visibility at 24 km, perfect for all outdoor activities.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions:
- May 10, Friday:
- Morning: The day will start with some clouds clearing in the morning. Expect windy conditions with northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and increasing to 40 km/h with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.
- High: A comfortable 21°C with a moderate UV index of 5.
- Night: The sky will clear up, with a low around 7°C.
- May 11, Saturday:
- Day: A pleasant mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.
- High: Warmer temperatures are on the horizon with a high of 28°C.
- Night: Expect clear skies with a nighttime low of 9°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations: Given today’s sunny skies and rising temperatures, light layers that can be adjusted throughout the day would be ideal. A light jacket for the cooler morning and evening is advisable. For Friday and Saturday, considering the gusty winds, a wind-resistant jacket would be beneficial.
Weather Trivia: Did you know? Winnipeg is known for its extreme temperature variations, holding records for both high and low temperatures within a short period. This dynamic weather makes it a unique place to study meteorological patterns!