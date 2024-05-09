WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Good morning, Winnipeg! As you start your day under clear skies, here’s a detailed look at the current conditions and what you can expect weather-wise in the coming days. Whether planning your commute or weekend activities, we’ve got you covered with the latest updates.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions:

May 10, Friday: Morning: The day will start with some clouds clearing in the morning. Expect windy conditions with northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h and increasing to 40 km/h with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. High: A comfortable 21°C with a moderate UV index of 5. Night: The sky will clear up, with a low around 7°C.

May 11, Saturday: Day: A pleasant mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. High: Warmer temperatures are on the horizon with a high of 28°C. Night: Expect clear skies with a nighttime low of 9°C.



Wardrobe Recommendations: Given today’s sunny skies and rising temperatures, light layers that can be adjusted throughout the day would be ideal. A light jacket for the cooler morning and evening is advisable. For Friday and Saturday, considering the gusty winds, a wind-resistant jacket would be beneficial.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Winnipeg is known for its extreme temperature variations, holding records for both high and low temperatures within a short period. This dynamic weather makes it a unique place to study meteorological patterns!