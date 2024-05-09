Date: May 9, 2024

Time of Report: 17:30

Current Wildfire Status and Recent Incidents

As of now, the Northeast Fire Region reports no active wildland fires. However, two minor incidents have been addressed since the last update:

North Bay 3 (NOR003): Detected on May 7 near Highway 522, just southwest of Foreshew Lake, this 0.5-hectare fire has been successfully extinguished. Hearst 4 (HEA004): Occurred on May 8, approximately 4 kilometers west of Johnson’s Lake. This 0.6-hectare fire has also been put out.

Updates will continue to be issued every Monday and Thursday to keep the public informed.

Fire Hazards and Safety Guidelines

The fire hazard remains low in areas south of Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, and Temiskaming Shores, while regions to the north display a moderate fire risk. Residents are urged to adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burning Times: Only ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and ensure they are extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Only ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and ensure they are extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Measures: Maintain adequate tools and water at the site to control the fire effectively.

Maintain adequate tools and water at the site to control the fire effectively. Regulation Compliance: Consult the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Important Reminders and Contact Information

The public is encouraged to utilize alternative methods such as composting or utilizing local landfill services to dispose of yard waste and woody debris safely. For emergency reporting:

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE

Dial 310-FIRE South of these Rivers: Dial 9-1-1

Stay updated with tips on preventing wildland fires and ongoing fire situations by following @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on social media platforms.

For additional information regarding the wildfire status, visit www.ontario.ca/forestfire.