THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Greetings, Thunder Bay residents! With a mainly clear start to your day, we bring you a comprehensive update on today’s weather and the forecast for the upcoming days.

It has cooled off since 5:00 am from five degrees to the current 2 degrees at 6:35 am.

Looking forward to the weekend, Ontario is offering free fishing on the Mother’s Day weekend, so grab the rods and reels and take the kids to a local fishing spot.

Whether you are planning to spend your day indoors or venturing outside, here’s what you need to know.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

Temperature: It’s a chilly start with 1.5°C early this morning.

It’s a chilly start with 1.5°C early this morning. Wind: Very light winds from the north at 2 km/h, shifting to east at 20 km/h later in the morning.

Very light winds from the north at 2 km/h, shifting to east at 20 km/h later in the morning. Pressure: The pressure is at 101.9 kPa and is rising, suggesting an improvement in weather conditions.

The pressure is at 101.9 kPa and is rising, suggesting an improvement in weather conditions. Humidity: Humidity is quite high at 83%, making the air feel cooler.

Humidity is quite high at 83%, making the air feel cooler. Visibility: Excellent visibility at 32 km, perfect for any outdoor activities.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions:

May 10, Friday: Day: The day begins sunny with increasing cloudiness towards the morning and a 40% chance of showers by late afternoon. Wind: Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, shifting to west later in the morning. High: The temperature is expected to reach 14°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. Night: The evening will see cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of +3°C.

May 11, Saturday: Day: A pleasant mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18°C. Night: Cloudy periods will persist with a low of +5°C.

May 12, Sunday: Day: Similar to Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High: Slightly warmer at 19°C. Night: Cloudy periods continue with a 30% chance of showers and a low of +3°C.



Wardrobe Recommendations: Start the day with warmer layers due to the chilly morning temperatures. As the day warms, you might adjust to lighter clothing. Don’t forget to carry an umbrella or raincoat for Friday afternoon as showers are expected.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay is well known for its dramatic shifts in weather, which can occur very quickly due to its location near Lake Superior. This body of water significantly influences the local climate, especially in spring and fall.