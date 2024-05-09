TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto wakes up to a slightly chilly and partly cloudy morning. Here’s what you need to know about today’s weather and the outlook for the upcoming days, helping you plan your activities effectively with the latest meteorological updates.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

Temperature: It’s currently 8.2°C at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with highs expected to reach 14°C later today.

Wind: The wind is coming from the north at 12 km/h, adding a bit of briskness to the morning air.

Pressure: The pressure is at 101.1 kPa but is noted to be falling, which may lead to changes in weather patterns throughout the day.

Humidity: Very high humidity at 99%, making the air feel more damp and cool.

Very high humidity at 99%, making the air feel more damp and cool. Visibility: Clear with visibility at 24 km, ideal for all your commuting and travel plans.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions:

May 10, Friday: Day: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Wind: Winds from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning. High: A slightly warmer 16°C with a high UV index of 6. Night: Expect cloudy periods with a cooler low of 6°C.

May 11, Saturday: Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. High: Temperatures steady at 16°C. Night: Cloudy periods continue, with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

May 12, Sunday: Day: Similar conditions with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40% chance of showers. High: Warmer, reaching up to 18°C. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 10°C.



Wardrobe Recommendations: For today’s partly cloudy and cool conditions, consider wearing a medium-weight jacket and perhaps a scarf in the morning. As the weekend promises variable weather with possible showers, carrying an umbrella and wearing water-resistant footwear would be wise choices.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s weather can often be unpredictable in May, ranging from sunny, warm days to sudden chilly gusts and rainfalls. This transitional weather makes Toronto vibrant and keeps everyone guessing about what to wear next!