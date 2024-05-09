Thunder Bay Roster Boosted with the Return of Catto and Skansi

Thunder Bay, Ont. — The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd are set to return to Port Arthur Stadium as the Thunder Bay Border Cats gear up for a sensational 2024 season! Excitement builds as fan favorites Griffin Catto and Zane Skansi don their caps once more for the Cats.

Griffin Catto: The Right Arm of Precision

Hailing from Whitby, Ontario, the formidable Griffin Catto is back on the mound! At a commanding 6’1” and weighing 205 pounds, this right-hander brings his A-game to the Cats. With a solid record last season, including two saves and a stellar 2-1 win-loss ratio across 20 2/3 innings, Catto is pitching his way into the hearts of Thunder Bay fans once again.

Zane Skansi: Swinging for the Fences

From the fields of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, to the batting cages of Thunder Bay, Zane Skansi is ready to light up the scoreboard. This 5’11”, 200-pound powerhouse hit an impressive .303 last season, belting two home runs and driving in 16 runs. Watch out, pitchers! Skansi’s bat is ready to fly high.

Supporting Cast Returns

The Border Cats are also thrilled to welcome back Shane Kearby and Lucas Terilli, each bringing unique skills to the field. Kearby, with his left-handed pitches, and Terilli, with his sharp batting, are poised to make significant impacts this season.

Fresh Faces Join the Fray

Thunder Bay isn’t just about returning heroes; new talents are set to shine! The roster expands with the addition of catcher Jackson Cooke, infielders Kyle Morrison and Ty Brooks, and pitchers Trent Roehler and Andrew Hardin. These fresh recruits are eager to make their mark and continue the Border Cats’ tradition of excellence.

Mark Your Calendars!

The 2024 season kicks off on May 27 in Rochester against the Honkers, with the home crowd getting their first taste of the action on May 31 against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Get your tickets early, Thunder Bay! Join us at Port Arthur Stadium to support your Border Cats as they swing into another thrilling baseball season!