Time of Report: 17:30 CDT

Recent Wildfire Activity in the Northwest Region

The Northwest Fire Region remains on alert with multiple wildland fires recently managed, including:

Sioux Lookout 3 (SLK003): Detected on May 9 east of Highway 599 near Mishkeegogamang First Nation; this small 0.1-hectare fire is currently under control.

Since the last report, there have been eight additional fires:

Sioux Lookout 2 (SLK002): Near Mishkeegogamang First Nation, 1.7 hectares, extinguished. Fort Frances 3 (FOR003): Near Seine River Village, 1.3 hectares, extinguished. Dryden 4 (DRY004): West of Dryden, 0.4 hectares, extinguished. Red Lake 2 (RED002): Near Pikangikum First Nation, 0.2 hectares, extinguished. Kenora 2 (KEN002): East of Reddit near Caribou Lake, 0.1 hectares, extinguished. Kenora 3 (KEN003): North of Minaki, 0.1 hectares, extinguished. Kenora 4 (KEN004): Northeast of Perrault Falls near Scout Bay, 0.5 hectares, extinguished. Kenora 5 (KEN005): East of Highway 671 near Canyon Lake, 0.6 hectares, extinguished.

Updates on the fire situation will continue to be available on Mondays and Thursdays.

Fire Hazards and Outdoor Burning Regulations

The wildland fire hazard remains moderate across most of the Northwest Region, with some areas facing high hazard levels. Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are in effect, with key guidelines including:

Burning Times: Ignition permitted no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguishment required no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ignition permitted no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguishment required no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Precautions: Always maintain adequate tools and water on-site to manage fires.

Always maintain adequate tools and water on-site to manage fires. Regulation Compliance: Consult the comprehensive Outdoor Burning Regulations for more information.

Reporting Wildfires

To ensure a prompt response to emerging fires: