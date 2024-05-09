Good morning, Greater Sudbury! As you start your day under partly cloudy skies, let’s dive into the detailed weather conditions for today and the upcoming days. Whether you’re planning work or leisure, knowing the weather can help make your day go smoothly.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

It’s currently 5.2°C at Greater Sudbury Airport, with temperatures expected to rise to a comfortable 15°C. Wind: Brisk winds from the north at 17 km/h will shift to the northeast and increase slightly to 20 km/h later this morning.

Brisk winds from the north at 17 km/h will shift to the northeast and increase slightly to 20 km/h later this morning. Pressure: Barometric pressure is at 101.3 kPa but showing a falling trend, which might lead to changing weather conditions.

Barometric pressure is at 101.3 kPa but showing a falling trend, which might lead to changing weather conditions. Humidity: Humidity stands at 84%, which is quite high, contributing to a slightly damp feel in the air.

Humidity stands at 84%, which is quite high, contributing to a slightly damp feel in the air. Visibility: Excellent visibility at 32 km, which is great for all types of outdoor activities.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions:

May 10, Friday: Day: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud. Cloudiness will increase through the morning. High: The temperature will rise to 17°C with a moderate UV index of 5. Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low of 6°C.

May 11, Saturday: Day: Continuing with a mix of sun and cloud, there will be a 40% chance of showers. High: Warmer at 18°C. Night: Cloudy periods will persist with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

May 12, Sunday: Day: Similar conditions continue with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of showers. High: The temperature remains steady at 18°C. Night: The evening will bring cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.



Wardrobe Recommendations: With a partly cloudy and cool start to the day, a light to medium jacket would be suitable. As the week progresses, keep an umbrella or raincoat handy, especially on Saturday when showers are expected.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Greater Sudbury is the largest city in Northern Ontario by land area, and its vast landscape can experience quite diverse weather patterns, sometimes varying significantly from one area to another within the city limits.