Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! As you begin your day under mostly cloudy skies, here is your detailed weather forecast. Let’s take a look at the current conditions and what you can expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

Temperature: It’s a cool 7.4°C right now, with a high of 15°C expected later in the day.

Wind: Gentle breezes from the east-northeast at 11 km/h, shifting to northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Pressure: The pressure is stable at 101.3 kPa and is on the rise, indicating improving weather conditions.

Humidity: Humidity is currently at 73%, making the air feel a bit moist but comfortable.

Visibility: Visibility is good at 24 km, which should facilitate all your travel and outdoor plans.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions:

May 10, Friday: Day: The day will be a mix of sun and cloud, with pleasant temperatures continuing. High: A high of 15°C and a UV index of 6, which is considered high. It’s advisable to use sunscreen if you’re planning to be outdoors for extended periods. Night: The evening will experience cloudy periods with a low of +3°C.

May 11, Saturday: Day: Continuing with a mix of sun and cloud, and a 40% chance of showers. High: Slightly warmer at 16°C. Night: The night will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of +5°C.

May 12, Sunday: Day: The day will be cloudy with temperatures holding steady. High: The temperature will remain constant at 16°C. Night: Cloudy periods continue with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.



Wardrobe Recommendations: With the current temperatures, a light jacket would be appropriate. As winds shift in the afternoon, an extra layer might be needed. Keep an umbrella close for the weekend as showers might surprise you.

Weather Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie is known for its role as a border city between the U.S. and Canada, and its climate is typically characterized by variable weather, making it an interesting place for meteorological observations.