This morning in Winnipeg, residents are experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 10°C. The day promises gradual clearing with increasing temperatures and winds, setting the stage for a sunnier and warmer afternoon. Here’s what Winnipeggers can expect from today’s weather and the outlook for the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 10.0°C. The humidity is relatively high at 82%, with a dew point of 7.0°C. Atmospheric pressure stands at 100.5 kPa and is rising. Winds are coming from the East-Northeast at 18 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Forecast for May 8, 2024

The clouds are expected to clear early this morning, giving way to sunny skies. Winds will strengthen from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 22°C with a UV index rated high at 6.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will remain clear with northeast winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become light later in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of plus 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for May 9, 2024

Thursday will be sunny with a high reaching 23°C. The UV index will continue to be high at 6.

Forecast for May 10, 2024

The sunny conditions will persist into Friday, with temperatures slightly cooler at a high of 20°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the day starting cool and warming up significantly, layering is advisable. A light jacket that can be removed as it gets warmer will be comfortable. Given the high UV index, wearing sun protection such as sunglasses and applying sunscreen will be beneficial, especially in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long and cold winters, but it also experiences very warm summers, making its climate one of the most varied in Canada.