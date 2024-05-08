May 8, 2024 – Weather Outlook for Thunder Bay Clouds with Winds

Today might be just the right day to fly a kite
In Thunder Bay, the early morning greets residents with mostly cloudy skies and a cool temperature of nearly 6°C. As the day unfolds, expect changing wind conditions and a rise in temperature. Here’s a closer look at today’s weather conditions and the forecast for the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Thunder Bay Airport, observations at 6:00 AM EDT indicate mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 5.7°C. Humidity is high at 81%, with a dew point of 2.7°C. The pressure is steady at 100.5 kPa, with a rising tendency. Winds are light from the west-northwest at 3 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Forecast for May 8, 2024

The day will remain mainly cloudy, with winds shifting to the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, then diminishing later this morning. Temperatures are expected to climb to a comfortable high of 14°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, the skies will clear, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions by the evening. Temperatures will cool to a low of plus 3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for May 9, 2024

Thursday will be sunny, with winds picking up from the southeast at 20 km/h late in the morning. The day’s high will be slightly cooler at 12°C, with a higher UV index of 6.

Forecast for May 10, 2024

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of showers, pushing the temperature up to 16°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods and a 40 percent chance of showers, with a low of plus 3°C.

Forecast for May 11, 2024

Saturday will continue with a mix of sun and cloud, maintaining a steady high of 16°C. The night will experience cloudy periods, with temperatures holding at plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the variable weather, residents should consider dressing in layers that can be adjusted with the changing conditions. A light, water-resistant jacket will be useful for the occasional gusty winds and potential showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences a phenomenon known as “lake effect” weather, caused by Lake Superior, which can lead to sudden weather changes, particularly in terms of precipitation and temperature swings.

