Residents of Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are waking up to clear skies and a crisp morning temperature of 8°C. The forecast promises a day of mixed sun and clouds, with rising temperatures and gusty winds. Here’s what to expect in the region today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT, the skies are clear with a temperature of 8.1°C. Humidity is at 76%, with a dew point of 4.2°C. The atmospheric pressure is 100.6 kPa and is on the rise. Winds are from the East-Northeast at 13 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Forecast for May 8, 2024

Today, Kenora will experience a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will climb to a pleasant high of 17°C. The UV index is forecasted to be high at 6.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will see the skies clearing, with northeast winds of 20 km/h becoming light. Overnight temperatures will dip to a low of plus 4°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions for May 9, 2024

Thursday promises a sunny day with a higher temperature of 20°C. The UV index will remain high at 6.

Forecast for May 10, 2024

Friday will bring another day of sun and cloud mix with a 40 percent chance of showers, and temperatures reaching a high of 19°C. The night will feature cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers, cooling down to a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed weather conditions and gusty winds, it’s advisable for residents to wear versatile layers that can be adjusted as temperatures fluctuate throughout the day. A light, wind-resistant jacket will be useful, especially during the gusty periods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Lake of the Woods is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world with over 14,500 islands, and it can significantly affect local weather patterns, often creating its own microclimates around the area.