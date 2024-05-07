TORONTO – WEATHER – In Toronto today, residents experience a cool and partly cloudy morning with conditions set to change as the day progresses. This report provides a detailed look at the current weather conditions at Toronto Pearson International Airport and forecasts for the upcoming days, including temperature shifts and potential precipitation.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM EDT, Toronto Pearson International Airport reports a temperature of approximately 7.8°C under partly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and showing a tendency to fall, suggesting incoming changes to the weather pattern.

The humidity stands at 68%, with a dew point of 2.2°C, making the air feel relatively dry. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at a speed of 12 km/h, providing a gentle breeze. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Toronto will enjoy mostly sunny skies, reaching a high of 19°C, although temperatures will remain cooler near Lake Ontario at around 13°C.

The UV index is expected to be very high at 8, so sun protection is advisable.

Tonight, the weather will shift towards increasing cloudiness with showers and potential thunderstorms expected late in the evening, concluding before morning. Winds will shift east at 20 km/h but will become lighter after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

On Wednesday, May 8, the city will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up significantly, coming from the west at 30 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h by late morning. The day’s high is anticipated to be 22°C with a high UV index of 6. The night will be clear with a low of 10°C.

Thursday, May 9, will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day and into the night. The high will be a cooler 16°C, with nighttime lows dipping to 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Given the fluctuating conditions, layering is key. A light jacket or sweater will be suitable for today’s cooler morning and evening. For Wednesday and Thursday’s variable weather, consider rain-resistant outerwear and sturdy shoes. Always carry sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Toronto’s highest recorded temperature was 41.1°C on July 4, 1936? In contrast, the unpredictable spring weather often sees temperatures swinging dramatically, perfectly exemplified by this week’s forecast.