REGINA – NATIONAL – The Government of Saskatchewan has declared May 6 as Indigenous Economic Development Day, a move to honour the significant contributions of Indigenous businesses and communities to the province’s economy. This special day underlines the vital role that Indigenous peoples play in enhancing the economic landscape of Saskatchewan, acknowledging both their historical and modern-day contributions to prosperity across the region.

Fostering Future Growth

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison emphasized the impact of Indigenous-led enterprises, which have been instrumental in generating employment and expanding economic opportunities province-wide. Building on this momentum, the government has recently launched the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIFC). This new body aims to empower Indigenous communities with better access to capital, specifically targeting investments in the natural resource and value-added agriculture sectors.

Strategic Moves

Saskatchewan’s commitment to integrating Indigenous participation in its economic framework is further supported by initiatives like the annual Indigenous Business Gathering. The largest event of its kind in the province, this gathering fosters networking and showcases the capabilities of Indigenous-owned businesses. Additionally, the recent unveiling of ‘Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan’s Investment Attraction Strategy’ and the launch of a new trade and investment portal, investSK.ca, outline the province’s strategic efforts to enhance investment and support economic expansion, with a clear focus on bolstering Indigenous economic involvement.

In the broader economic context, Saskatchewan has shown robust growth, with the 2023 GDP figures hitting a record high of $77.9 billion, demonstrating a growth rate that surpasses the national average and highlights the province’s economic vitality.

For further information on these developments and how they contribute to Saskatchewan’s economic landscape, visit investSK.ca.