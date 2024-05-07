Residents of the northern communities including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake experience a chilly start today, with temperatures just below freezing at -0.9°C.

This detailed weather report, based on observations from Big Trout Lake Airport, provides an outlook for these areas over the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather is clear with a recorded temperature of -0.9°C. The atmospheric pressure is steady at 101.8 kPa. Humidity levels are at 100%, indicating a fully saturated air mass, with the dew point matching the air temperature.

The wind is coming from the east at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill effect that makes it feel like -4°C. Visibility is slightly reduced at 16 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

The day begins with clear skies, but will turn cloudy later in the morning. Winds from the east will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature is expected to rise significantly during the day, reaching a high of 11°C. The UV index will be high at 6, necessitating sun protection.

Tonight, the sky will feature only a few clouds initially, but cloudiness will increase after midnight. The same east wind will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and temperatures will drop to around -1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

On Wednesday, May 8, the day will be mostly cloudy, clearing later in the morning. Winds will initially be from the east at 30 km/h before calming and then shifting to the northeast at 20 km/h later in the afternoon. The high will again reach 11°C with a high UV index of 6. The night will be clear with a low of -2°C.

Thursday, May 9, the weather will turn cloudy again, with a high reaching 14°C, warmer than the previous days. The night will remain cloudy but will be milder, with a low of 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Due to the cold start and windy conditions, it’s advisable to dress warmly in layers that can be adjusted as temperatures rise during the day. A wind-resistant jacket will be essential, especially during the morning and evening hours. Sunscreen and protective eyewear are recommended during daytime due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia:

The communities like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Bearskin Lake, located in remote northern Ontario, often experience variable weather conditions that can shift quickly, influenced by their unique geographical settings.