OTTAWA – NATIONAL – Forty-seven Indigenous professionals from across Canada will attend an Executive Education program at Harvard University through an ongoing partnership between AFOA Canada, Harvard Business School (HBS) and the Native American Financial Officer’s Association (NAFOA). The week-long program included Indigenous participants from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

From May 6-10, 2024, participants in the Leading People and Investing to Build Sustainable Communities program will learn how to effectively understand investment tools and practices, and how to use them to build community wealth.

“I am thrilled to be attending with some of my staff,” says Chief Jennifer Constant, Mattagami First Nation. “Educational programs like this are pivotal in our professional growth and strengthening the resilience of our communities. Not only does it equip us with a practical knowledge base but the opportunity to learn from other Indigenous peoples is invaluable.”

This is the sixth year of the program, with a total of 222 people having attended through AFOA Canada. A seventh cohort is expected to take place May 2025.

“I eagerly anticipate witnessing how participants will leverage their newfound knowledge to drive positive change and enhance the collective well-being of our communities” says Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO, AFOA Canada.

AFOA Canada would like to thank Harvard University, Nutrien, RBC Royal Bank and TD Bank Group for sponsoring participants.