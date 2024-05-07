Sudbury – WEATHER – The Greater Sudbury region begins today with clear skies and a crisp morning as the thermometer reads a cool 5.8°C. This detailed report will cover the current conditions at the Greater Sudbury Airport and provide a comprehensive look at the weather expected over the next few days, including shifts in temperature and chances of precipitation.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM EDT at the Greater Sudbury Airport, the temperature stands at 5.8°C under clear skies. The barometric pressure is recorded at 101.3 kPa but is currently falling, indicating a potential change in weather conditions. Humidity is high at 83%, with a dew point of 3.1°C, making the air feel quite moist. The wind is blowing from the northeast at a brisk pace of 18 km/h, while visibility remains excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Greater Sudbury is set to enjoy a mainly sunny day after morning fog patches dissipate. The high is expected to reach 19°C with a UV index marked as high at 7, suggesting the need for sun protection during outdoor activities.

Tonight, clouds will gather, and there is a 60 percent chance of showers occurring overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

On Wednesday, May 8, showers are expected throughout the day. Winds will continue from the northeast at 20 km/h, becoming lighter towards the late morning. The temperature will peak at a cooler 12°C, and the UV index will be low at 2. The night will be cloudy with a continued 60 percent chance of showers and a low temperature of 6°C.

Thursday, May 9, will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high for the day will be 14°C. The night is expected to clear up, with temperatures falling to a low of about 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

For today’s sunny weather, light clothing and sunglasses are advisable, along with sunscreen. As the week progresses, residents should prepare for cooler and wetter conditions by carrying umbrellas and wearing waterproof jackets. Layers can help adapt to the varying temperatures, especially in the evenings and early mornings.

Weather Trivia:

The Greater Sudbury region is known for its dramatic weather changes, influenced by its diverse topography. The region once recorded a rapid temperature drop from 10°C to -10°C within just 12 hours, highlighting the area’s unique meteorological patterns.